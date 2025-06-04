Dipika Kakar's Health Update: Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Positive Note After Wife's Stage 2 Liver Cancer Surgery, Reveals 'She’s In Some Pain But...'

Updated 4 June 2025 at 17:11 IST
Dipika Kakar shocked everyone when she revealed to her fans on YouTube that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. After which both are sharing updates about the whole thing on social media. On June 3, Sasural Simar Ka actress was scheduled for a tumour removal surgery. Following this, Shoaib Ibrahim, her husband, now provided an update on her health, stating that Dipika is ‘stable’.
On June 4, Shoaib Ibrahim shared an update on Instagram regarding Dipika Kakar's health. He informed his fans that her surgery lasted several hours and that she was now in the ICU. While she is in pain, her condition remains stable.
In his message, Shoaib wrote, “Hi everyone, Sorry I couldn’t update you last night, it was a long surgery. She was in OT for 14 hrs. But Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Dipi is currently in the ICU. She’s in some pain, but she’s stable and doing okay. Thank you all dil se for your love, prayers, and support it truly means a lot. I will update you all once she’s out of the ICU. Thank you once again. Keep praying for her.”
Sasural Simar Ka actor learned about her condition after experiencing intense stomach pain caused by a gallbladder stone. However, further tests, including blood work, CT scans, and other procedures, revealed a tumour the size of a tennis ball in Dipika's liver's left lobe. It was later confirmed that the tumour is cancerous.
On the night of June 2, Shoaib Ibrahim informed fans that Dipika would undergo surgery for stage 2 liver cancer the following morning, on June 3. Since then, fans have eagerly awaited updates about her health. The couple’s announcement has been met with an outpouring of blessings and good wishes from their supporters.
Published 4 June 2025 at 17:05 IST