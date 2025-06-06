Disturbing Video Shows RCB Fan Cuts Wrist For Virat Kohli, Applies Blood Tilak On His Poster As #ArrestKohli Trends After Bengaluru Stampede

'Arrest Kohli' is trending on top after over 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans died on Wednesday after a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of a victory parade by RCB team over winning the IPL 2025. Since then, many are blaming the team, particularly Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, for conducting a victory parade in Bengaluru and not thinking about their fans. A few are blaming the state government for the police's mismanagement, despite knowing that fans will turn up in huge numbers at the stadium. Amid this, many have now stepped in to show support to the cricketer and asked some serious questions to the haters.

Virat Kohli fans back the cricketer amid the stampede incident in Bengaluru

Taking to X, a user shared a video of an RCB fan cutting his wrist and applying the blood oozing out of his wrist at Virat's forehead. Based on this, the user questioned the haters, "Did Virat ask him? Did the government ask him?" Then the user shared that even though they are a Virat fan, they didn't feel like attending the victory parade to show their love for the cricketer. And by doing so, it doesn't make them any less of Virat's fans. "Even I am a Virat fan, so what? Did I need to attend a victory parade to show? Did I need to cut my hands? No. We Love You Kohli," the user further wrote.

Another fan called it a show off, "Ye bss show off ka race hai, to show ki dekho kon kitna fanbase rkhta hai! But at what cost?" A third user wrote, “We respect emotions of fans , but such things is not good for anyone.”

A fourth user shared that blaming cricketers, actors, and the government is not an answer.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday?

RCB won the trophy after 17 years at IPL, and to celebrate the moment with their fans, the team held a victory parade in Bengaluru, which concluded at Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, before the players reached the stadium, a stampede-like situation happened, costing the lives of around 11 people, including a class 9 student. 47 people are said to be injured. Not just this, police had to resort to a lathi charge when fans started thronging the stadium. Unable to get in through the gate, many tried to scale the wall of the stadium.