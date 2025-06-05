South Africa's Aiden Markram Hopes To Keep 2025 Trend Alive, Aims To Break Title Jinx At WTC Final

Aiden Markram plays a shot during the 2nd Test Day 2 against India at the India Tour of South Africa 2023-24, at Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town | Image: ANI

South Africa batter Aiden Markram believes the Proteas Men would continue the 2025 trend of teams breaking their title jinx at the ICC World Test Championship Final. From Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning the IPL title & PSG clinching the UEFA Champions League silverware to Newcastle United ending their 70-year-old title drought and Crystal Palace securing their first major trophy; 2025 has been a massive year for sports. Markram expressed that the team would push very hard to be in that position and that they have improved in all formats they are a part of.

Aiden Markram Hopes Proteas Men Continue 2025 Title Trend

As 2025 becomes a landmark year for several teams across sports, the ICC World Test Championship holds immense significance as South Africa has reached the final for the first time. The Proteas Men, led by Temba Bavuma, would take on Australia at Lord's. The coveted Test Mace is at stake, and the summit clash would offer a historic chance for SA to break their longstanding ICC title drought.

As teams like RCB, PSG, Newcastle United and more break their title jinx, Aiden Markram firmly believes the Proteas Men could continue the trend.

"(There's) not much chat along those lines in terms of watching the other events, but hopefully that trend can continue. Obviously, we've been chasing it now for many years as a squad.

"Across all formats, we've probably improved slightly throughout and had sniffs to win it. If we can get ourselves into a position over the five days of the Test match to win, we'll push really hard for that," Aiden Markram said to ICC Digital.

It's Now Or Never For South Africa

South Africa was just fingertips away from a grand finish at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. However, the team fumbled at the last moment, allowing India to seal the triumph and bring the silverware home. But this time, mistakes would be costly, as one of the most ferocious Test sides would be up against them. Defending Champions Australia have been on a roll as they defeated India in their last series, securing a 3-1 lead at the Border Gavaskar Trophy.