Don't Think We Like Films Bashing PAK: Saif Ali Khan's Old Sympathy Remark On Terror Nation Blows Up Post Pahalgam Attack

Saif Ali Khan’s old comment on Pakistan is now going viral on the internet. In a promotional interview, the Jewel Thief actor once expressed sympathy for terror nation and voiced disapproval for direct bashing of the country. Now, resharing the clip netizens shammed actor for making such remark.

In the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba targeted tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The inhuman attackers killed at least 28 people, including several foreign visitors, and left many others injured. This horrifying incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with social media users demanding justice and strongly condemning the violence.

Saif Ali Khan old sympathy comment on Pakistan goes viral

In a 2015 interview after the film Phantom was banned in Pakistan, Saif Ali Khan shared his disapproval of films that "bash" Pakistan.

During a promotional event for Phantom, Saif Ali Khan held a press conference alongside Katrina Kaif and director Kabir Khan to discuss the upcoming movie. When asked how his relatives in Pakistan reacted to his portrayal of anti-Pakistan roles, Saif Ali Khan responded: “I recently spoke to one relative of mine, and he said he didn’t like movies and roles that bashed Pakistan. And I don’t think any of us like bashing Pakistan. None of us like doing anti-Pakistan roles or roles that bash Pakistan. So that’s not what we’re trying to do.”

Netizens bashing Saif Ali Khan’s old statement

This video clip has gone viral with many showing anger and criticism towards the actor for expressing pro-Pakistan sentiments. One user posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Then why are you watching their Pak promotion movies? Stop watching, problem solved.” Another commented, “Because they are Pakistan lovers,” while someone else wrote, “Pakistan ki dalali ki Karenge ye.”

This comes after the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which tragically claimed innocent lives and left several injured on Tuesday.