Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, And More Celebs Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demand Justice

Film industry have come together, including Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Vivek Oberoi and more in condemning over Pahalgam terror attack. Taking to their social media, celebrities expressed deep sorrow and anger over the tragedy and demand for justice for the victims.

In one of the deadliest terror attack in the land of Jammu and Kashmir, more than 24 tourists were feared killed and with multiple injured when terrorists opened fire in Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday, April 22. This terror attack in Kashmir is one of the deadliest strikes on civilians in recent years in J&K. Soon after, the Union Home Minister left for Srinagar to take stock of the situation.

There has been outrage on social media over the Pahalgam terror attack. Prayers were sent for those whose close ones were injured or feared dead in the attack, while others called for swift action against those who perpetrated the attack in the heart of Kashmir. The terrorists, dressed in camouflage, appear to have carried out a targeted attack. In response, security forces have issued a high-level alert in Kashmir and launched operations to identify and neutralise the perpetrators.

Sanjay Dutt voiced his outrage, stating, “They killed our people in cold blood. This can’t be forgiven, these terrorists need to know we are not staying quiet. We need to retaliate, I request our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji to give them what they deserve.”

Sidharth Malhotra, filming Param Sundari in Kerala, also condemned the attack. He wrote, “The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on innocent civilians is a cowardly act. I have full faith in our armed forces, and I’m sure they will do the needful and ensure justice. My prayers and thoughts are with the families of the innocent victims. Jai Hind!”

Hina Khan, currently in Kashmir, shared her disbelief through a note on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Pahalgam... Why... Why.”

Akshay Kumar expressed his anger on X, previously known as Twitter, saying, “Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families.”