Donald Trump Jr's Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Goes Full Desi For Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju’s Udaipur Wedding - See Her Looks

US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena, and entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju are celebrating one of the grandest weddings in the country. The couple exchanged their vows this afternoon. The 3-day festivities were joined by high-profile guests, including Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.

Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson arrived in full desi style for the celebrations. On the main day, both opted for Indian outfits. Trump Jr wore an ivory two-piece suit, while Bettina chose a dreamy blue-mint lehenga with intricate embroidery. Her blouse featured a modern touch with pearl detailing, and the dropped pearl design added a striking structure to her look. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and kept her makeup minimal. For accessories, she chose a ring bracelet and stone-studded earrings.

The celebrations took place at Udaipur’s most iconic and luxurious venues, The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and a palace on the shores of Lake Pichola.

For the Mehendi night, the couple posed in front of a stunning floral backdrop decorated with pastel drapes, purple flowers, and gilded arches, creating the perfect royal atmosphere.

Advertisement

For Sangeet, Bettina Anderson looked stunning in a gold lehenga-choli, while Donald Trump Jr wore a traditional bandhgala kurta with matching trousers.

During the Sangeet night, Ranveer Singh lit up the stage with his performance alongside Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson. The clip shows Ranveer turning a casual dance moment into a full Bollywood scene. The Dhurandhar actor can be seen encouraging Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend to dance to his hit song “What Jhumka” from the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.