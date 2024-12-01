Dua Lipa Performing On Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo Is 'Greatest Achievement' Of Mashup Creator's Life

Dua Lipa set the stage on fire with her performance in Mumbai as part of Zomato’s Feeding India initiative. She sung her chartbuster songs which sent fans into frenzy and excited. But one song that stood out was the viral Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo Mashup. The creator of this has now responded to this.

Levitaing X Woh Jo Ladki Mashup creator reacts to the viral video

Pop-star Dua Lipa enthralled her fans with her hit tracks. For a special treat to Indian films, she performed to her viral Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup, which has been trending on social media for over a year now. Now the creator of this mashup Ruchir Kulkarni shared his excitement. The DJ took to Instagram and wrote in his stories, “DJ wrote on his Instagram Story, "Dua Lipa performing on my mashup is the greatest achievement of my life."

Ruchir Kulkarni post | Source: Instagram

Ruchir Kulkarni had earlier shared that he would have been disappointed if Dua Lipa would not play this song. He had written, “I m going to be so so so disappointed, if Dua Lipa doesn’t play Ha Yaha Kadam Kadam Par Lakhon Haseenaein Hai”.

Ruchir Kulkarni post | Source: Instagram

For the unversed, Levitating is a song from Dua Lipa's sixth studio album Future Nostalgia (2020) which is written by Lipa, Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson and Stephen Kozmeniuk. The song is an electro-disco track with a retro-themed R&B vibe to it. The lyrics describe the notion of "levitating" while falling in love. The first remix of the song was by American DJ, The Blessed Madonna featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott and was released to critical and commercial success on August 13, 2020. The second remix featuring rapper DaBaby was released in the same digital formats on October 1, 2020, on the bonus edition of Future Nostalgia.

Dua Lipa’s performance in Mumbai

Dua Lipa performed her hit tracks including One Kiss, These Walls, Levitating, Training Season and New Rules among others. The singer was accompanied by her boyfriend Callum Turner.

File photo of Dua LIpa | Source: Instagram