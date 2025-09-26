DYK Aditya Narayan Started Paying Tax At The Age Of 7, Reveals How Fame And Money Changed His Attitude

Udit Narayan’s son, Aditya Narayan, has been attracting headlines since he revealed in an interview that he paid his first tax at the age of 7. Known for hosting singing competition series Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, singer-actor Aditya Narayan began his journey in showbiz as a child artist and admits that his early fame did affect his attitude.

Aditya Narayan reveals how he became a taxpayer at 7

In an interview with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube channel, Bharti TV, Aditya Narayan shared his experience of paying tax for the first time at the age of seven. “I paid my first tax at seven. I don’t remember if I even had a PAN card, but I definitely remember paying taxes," he said. He revealed that he received ₹3.5 lakh for his role in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. “This was around 1996-97, and it was a lot of money back then. My parents even bought a yellow Zen car with that money, though I always thought the car looked constipated," he added.

Aditya Narayan on how money and fame at an early age got into his head

He also admitted that sudden fame and money changed his attitude after hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. “I was just 18, earning so much. I did about 52 episodes and made around ₹8 lakh in a season," he explained. Comedian Bharti Singh joked that today he wouldn’t host even a single episode for that amount. Aditya confessed that he hadn’t saved any money back then. However, in the second season, his fee rose to ₹25,000 per episode, and that’s when he realised the importance of saving. He also shared that there was a funny ‘competition’ between him and his father, Udit Narayan. “I was hosting on Zee while he was judging on Sony," he said.