DYK Nikita Dutta, Saif Ali Khan's Jewel Thief Co-star & Former TV Actor, Has Also Worked with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan

Actress Nikita Dutta is making waves since she has been headlined in upcoming mafia film Jewel Thief, starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. The thriller will be releasing on Netflix on April 25. The film features Nikita as Saif Ali Khan's love interest, with their romantic track already creating buzz. As the fans are super excited, let us know more about Nikita who started her career as model but now leading with her hard work.

Who is Nikita Dutta?

Nikita Dutta was born on November 13, 1990 in Delhi, comes from a Bengali family. Her father, a retired rear admiral of the Indian Navy, shaped much of her upbringing. She spent her childhood in Visakhapatnam and Mumbai and graduated in Economics from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.

In 2012, Nikita participated in Femina Miss India and became one of the finalists. She began her acting career with the romantic drama Lekar Hum Deewana Dil (2014) and made her television debut with Dream Girl (2015). She gained recognition for her role in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste (2016).

Between 2017 and 2018, she starred as a lawyer alongside Zayed Khan and Vatsal Sheth in Haasil, which was her final TV appearance.

How Akshay Kumar’s Gold become ticket back to bollywood for Nikita Dutta?

Dutta made her comeback to films in 2018 with the sports drama Gold, starring alongside Akshay Kumar, and also appeared in Lust Stories the same year. Gold became a commercial success, earning ₹1.5 billion worldwide. In 2019, she starred in the romantic drama Kabir Singh.