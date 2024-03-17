Advertisement

Ed Sheeran performed live in concert in Mumbai on March 16. This marks the pop singer’s third performance in the country. The Photograph hitmaker has returned after his maiden performance in 2015 and then again in 2017. Photos and videos of the singer’s concert in Mumbai are doing rounds on social media.

Armaan Malik joins Ed Sheeran At Mumbai concert

Ed Sheeran’s concert in Mumbai opened with a performance by popular singer Prateek Kuhad. However, much to fans’ surprise, Diljit Dosanjh and Armaan Malik too joined the live performance. Videos of Armaan Malik crooning the British singer’s songs on stage are going viral with social media users calling it a ‘moment’ in popular culture.

In the videos from the concert, Armaan Malik could be heard singing the popular song 2-Step originally by Ed Sheeran. While Malik took the stage for vocals, Sheeran played the guitar on stage. Previously, Diljit Dosanjh took on the stage to perform on the hit track Lover.

Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, Mira Kapoor attend Ed Sheeran’s concert

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s '+-=÷x' Tour in Mumbai turned out to be a starry affair on Saturday, as several members of the B-town attended the Shape of You singer’s live show at the Mahalaxmi Race Course here. The members from the entertainment fraternity at the gig included Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, director-choreographer Farah Khan, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, singer-songwriters Anuv Jain and Ritviz, and actors Milind Soman, Priyamani, and Gaurav Kapoor.

Ed Sheeran took the stage at 7:15 p.m. and opened the gig with the song Tides. He followed it with songs like Shape of You, Perfect, and Curtains. The singer set the stage on fire as the concert venue, which recently hosted the second edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India, came alive as the show progressed. Before Ed Sheeran’s performance, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad opened the Mumbai leg of the British singer’s Tour. Prateek enthralled the audience with his impressive set list, performing songs like Kasoor, Tum Jab Paas, and Cold Mess. Prateek’s set was followed by a performance by British singer-songwriter Calum Scott.

(With inputs from IANS)