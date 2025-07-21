ED Summons Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda And Lakshmi Manchu In Illegal Betting Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, and Lakshmi Manchu in a betting app scam case. They have been asked to appear before the agency for questioning. Rana has been asked to appear before ED on July 23, Prakash Raj on July 30, Vijay on August 6 and Lakshmi on August 13.

All About Betting App Scam Case

Earlier this month, ED registered a case against 29 celebrities, including Vijay, Rana, Lakshmi, Prakash Raj, Nidhi Agarwal, Neha Pathan, Ananya Nagalla, Nayani Pavani, Imran Khan, and Srimukhi, for their alleged involvement in the betting scam. It also accuses the celebs of accepting huge payments to promote these applications. The officials are investigating their involvement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central agency's case is based on an FIR filed by the Hyderabad Cyberabad police.

The FIR has been filed under Sections 318(4), 112, and 49 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 3, 3A, and 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act, and Section 66D of the IT Act, 2000 (amended 2008), according to reports. These charges cover digital cheating, unlawful promotion of gambling platforms and misleading users through electronic means. Authorities claim that several victims of these apps acquired huge debts, with some cases tragically ending in suicide.