Elvish Yadav Apologises To NCW For Racist Remarks Against Bigg Boss Fame 18 Chum Darang After Facing Massive Backlash

Elvish Yadav made headlines for facing massive troll after he made a racist comment against actor and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang. Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner got summoned by the National Commission for Women(NCW) in Feburary 14, for the same. On April 22, Youtuber appeared at the NCW office and issued an apology for his bizarre comments.
Outside NCW office, Elvish Yadav stated that people had misunderstood his intentions, to ANI, "As we grow older, maturity comes, and many people who were upset by the 'Chum' part did not understand my intentions."
He also apologised, saying, “I agree that if people are bothered by my statements, I must have said something wrong. In regard to this case, I went inside and apologised. I have nothing personal against anyone, nor do I hold grudges. I have submitted my apology to all the people I have hurt, especially Chum. I don’t even know her personally. But my apologies to everyone who has been hurt by my remarks.”
Elvish Yadav sparked controversy after making racist remarks about Chum during a podcast with Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal in Feburary. He mocked Chum's name and ethnicity, and insulted her appearance and role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He stated, “Karanveer definitely had COVID because who would like Chum, bro? Who has such bad taste! And even Chum's name itself is vulgar... Her name is Chum, and she worked in Gangubai Kathiawadi.”
Chum promptly responded, criticising Elvish for disrespecting her identity and ridiculing her name. The Arunachal Pradesh State Women's Commission (APSCW) also denounced his remarks, issuing a formal letter to the NCW. They highlighted how such comments create insecurity for Northeastern women aspiring to work in Bollywood and urged the NCW to take strict action against the YouTuber.
