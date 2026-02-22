Fact Check: Did Taylor Swift Perform At An Indian Wedding? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Video Taking Over The Internet | Image: X

Taylor Swift suddenly started trending on the internet over the weekend after videos buzzed that she had secretly travelled to India to perform at the wedding of Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Clips from the supposed performance fuelled the rumours even further.

Soon after, Yenta picked up the story and circulated it widely across social media, leaving fans puzzled about how such a major visit could have happened without anyone noticing. Many people asked when she had allegedly arrived and why no one had spotted her at the airport or captured any shutterbugs. Well, here's the truth behind the viral video, and who really was performing in that wedding.

The woman seen in the viral video is not Taylor Swift but Ashley Leechin, the singer’s well-known doppelganger. Ashley has gained a strong online following because she closely resembles Swift and often wears outfits inspired by the pop star.

In the viral clip, Ashley appeared in a look similar to Taylor’s Eras Tour style, with matching hair and a similar stage presence. The strong resemblance left many people on the internet confused.

Stylist and fashion commentator Nishtha Gandhi also shared one of the videos and clarified the situation in her caption. She wrote, “Wait, did Taylor Swift just perform at an Indian wedding?! The internet LOST it when videos from Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel’s wedding in Jamnagar started circulating… and honestly? I don’t blame anyone for believing it. The sparkling stage outfit. The hair. The presence. But here’s what nobody saw coming: this isn’t Taylor Swift. This is Ashley Leechin — Taylor’s doppelganger —, and she had an entire wedding crowd (and half of Instagram) completely fooled.”

For the unversed, Taylor Swift has never performed in India, whether at a public concert or a private event. She has not included the country in any of her world tours so far, which has disappointed many desi Swifties. It remains uncertain whether she plans to visit India for a performance in the near future.