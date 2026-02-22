Dipika Kakar To Undergo Surgery For Cyst, To Be Hospitalised For 3-4 Days

Dipika Kakar faced a health scare last year when a cancerous tumour was discovered in her liver. The actress underwent surgery in June 2025. Now, in a recent Vlog, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that during a recent check-up, doctors had discovered a cyst which needs to be treated soon.

A 13mm cyst was discovered in Dipika Kakar's body

In the YouTube vlog, the couple shared, "Today (Saturday), the full day was of hospital visits. Everything was fine till yesterday. Dipika had mild pain in her stomach for two days, which aggravated more on Friday night. So, we visited the doctor, they got a CT scan done, and we learned that Dipika has gotten another cyst of 13 mm."

Dipika added, "Along with the stomach, I have been getting the same shoulder pain for two days. That was alarming for us. However, the doctors are saying that the pain in the left shoulder is not because of that."

Owing to the cyst, the actress will undergo surgery to treat the cyst. "She will be hospitalised for 3–4 days, and the procedure will happen on Tuesday. We are glad that we found out at an early stage," Shoaib shared.

Emotional Dipika further shared the valuable advice she received last time, that "regular follow-ups are very important. Don’t ignore the slightest pain."

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim documented the challenges they faced last year during the actress's treatment in their YouTube blog. She also kept her followers updated with her chemotherapy sessions and her experience of battling stage 2 liver cancer.

