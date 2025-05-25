'Fangirl Moment For Alia Bhatt' As She Poses For Selfie With Urvashi Rautela, Netizens React Wittily | Image: X

Alia Bhatt has been trending all over social media ever since she made her Cannes Film Festival debut. Every detail of her appearance has been standing out. Around the same time, Urvashi Rautela, who has also been turning heads with her astonishing yet controversial Cannes looks, surprised everyone by sharing a selfie with Alia Bhatt. And of course, Netizens flooded the comment section with witty comments, jibing ‘Alpha actress got a fangirl moment with Daaku Maharaaj lol’

Urvashi Rautela poses with Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2025

In the photo posted on Instagram, Urvashi Rautela wears a white gown featuring bold black floral designs, while Alia Bhatt opts for a casual-chic style in a black and white checkered outfit paired with statement gold earrings and her signature warm smile. The duo pose closely, smiling for the camera, creating an instantly viral moment. Urvashi shared the picture on Instagram with a playful caption: “CANNES CAPTION PL."

Fans quickly flooded the comment section after the post went live. Many humorously highlighted Urvashi's tendency to make bold “first” claims, with some joking that she might soon declare herself the first actress to take a selfie with Alia Bhatt at Cannes.

When Urvashi Rautela sparks meme fest with her Cannes red carpet look

Earlier, than this Urvashi Rautela walked the Cannes 2025 red carpet in a custom gown by Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco. The actress opted for a strapless, structured dress featuring vibrant shades of blue, red, and yellow.