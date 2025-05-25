Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Ayodhya Visit Sparks Outrage, Netizens Say 'Everyone Is Equal Before God'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Ayodhya visit is grabbing headlines as it's their second spiritual destination since the cricketer announced retirement from the Test format. The couple visited Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi. Soon after their photos and videos went viral on the internet, while many can't get over the power couple, a section of the internet pointed out how celebrities get easy access to all such places. They opined that in front of god, everyone must be equal and offer prayers without using the VIP title.

Netizens' mixed reaction to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Ayodhya visit

A section of the internet recalled Virat's old interview where he told a reporter, "Do I look puja path type?" and wondered how he has changed since then. "Indian Cricket Virat Kohli once questioned: 'Do I look puja paath type?' Now, he turned 360 degrees with his wifey, actor Anushka Sharma. After Vrindavan, the couple now reached Ayodhya Hanuman mandir to offer blessings," read the comment. Another wrote, "From 'Do I look puja path types?' to visiting temples and religious places with his better half."

A user pointed at Virat's smile on receiving Lord Hanuman's frame. "The smile on Virat Kohli's face after receiving Shri Hanuman Garhi frame," read the post.

A user was unhappy with Virat and Anushka getting VIP treatment at temples and shared his opinion that everyone is equal before god. The user shared the photos of the couple offering prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple surrounded with security and priests and wrote, "Why this much hyping someone going to the temple? Is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma bigger than god? In front of God, everyone is equal; there is no difference between the rich, the poor, the celebrity or the beggar.