Elephant, Emeralds And Lion: Manish Malhotra's Met Gala Debut Is a Nod To Indianness | Photos

Met Gala 2025: Ace designer Manish Malhotra made his debut at the fashion industry's biggest night, and it was impressive. Manish ditched the usual tux that male celebrities wear at the Met and did something different with his look. Many agreed that he "killed it" on the red carpet, standing out as one of the best-dressed celebs at the Met this year.
For his debut Met Gala look, Manish turned up in a white shirt with big cuffs and black trousers. He wore a waistcoat and a long cape over it. Both the cape and waistcoat had heavy golden embellishments and embroidery in the front and the back. The silver brooches on his designer outfit had Indian motifs like an elephant and the mighty tiger. The brooches were studded with emeralds, making the ensemble stand out.
Manish appeared poised on the red carpet. His spiked hairdo gave his edgy look a neat finish. "Watch out Manish Malhotra coming for best dressed (sic)," a social media user wore, while another one said, "He came and he ate."
Manish interpreted the Met's theme in the best manner possible, adding an Indian touch to his appearance at fashion's biggest stage. This year, Met Gala is about tailoring and suiting as interpreted through the history and meaning of Black dandyism across the Atlantic diaspora. The theme is inspired by the annual spring exhibition, which this year is based in large part on “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity,” a book written by Monica L. Miller. She is guest curator of the exhibit.
