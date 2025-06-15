Father's Day 2025: Nayanthara, Athiya Shetty, Randeep Hooda, Soha Ali Khan Pour In Heartfelt Wishes Celebrating Their Dads

Father's Day is a special day to honour your dad for their sacrifices, guidance and contribution to their children. This year, the day is falling today, June 15, and to mark the day, celebs have shared special posts wishing their father and expressed their gratitude for being their biggest support. Some have even shared throwback photos with lengthy notes to celebrate the day.

Athiya Shetty penned a special note for her husband KL Rahul as he is celebrating his first Father's Day today. She re-shared an old post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy first Father's Day to the best (heart emoticon). We miss you!" She has also shared posts for her and Rahul's father - Suniel Shetty and Dr. K. N. Lokesh - respectively.

Neha Dhupia penned a beautiful note for her husband, Angad Bedi, for being the "best daddy" to their kids - Mehr and Guriq. She also thanked her father, Pradip Dhupia, for being her strength. Along with the note, she shared a series of photos of the family of four. She wrote, "Because our strength, our love, our home and our happy place lies in your strong arms …. #happyfathersday. We love you pa. I am nothing without you and your love … @pdhupia. We love you, Angad. To the best daddy there ever can and will be …. @angadbedi We love you, miss you and think of you every day Dad."

Soha Ali Khan penned a note for her late father, Tiger Pataudi, and her husband, Kunal Kemmu and shared a mix of throwbacks of her with recent ones, posing with her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. "To the fathers we miss and the ones we hold on to - we love you," read her caption.

Randeep Hooda shared a series of throwback photos posing with his father and thanked him for the life lessons. "From horses to life lessons, you’ve taught me the reins of it all. Happy Father’s Day, Dad!"

Nayanthara shared a series of photos of her husband, Vignesh Shivan, playing with their twins Uyir RudroNeel and Ulag Daiwik. She shared the post with the caption, "The Silent version of unconditional love. Happy Father’s Day to the best DADA in the world. Thank you for giving us the best life & thank you for making it so beautiful with all the love you shower on us. We love you Dada."

Varun Tej shared a set of two photos from his wedding album to share candid moments with his father, Naga Babu. He wrote, "A father’s love is silent strength, always there, always felt. Happy Father’s Day, Nana." For the unversed, the actor is soon going to embrace fatherhood as his wife and actress Lavanya Tripathi is pregnant with their first child.