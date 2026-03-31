FIR Filed Against Yo Yo Honey Singh Mumbai Concert Organisers Over Use Of Laser Lights

Yo Yo Honey Singh's recent concert is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. An FIR has been filed against the organisers for using illegal laser lights during the concert. The singer is currently doing an India tour with his My Story World Tour, and the recent stop was Mumbai, which turned chaotic.

FIR filed against organisers of Yo Yo Honey Singh's concert

According to the FIR filed, police have registered the case against Indrajit Singh of Tamannaz Worldwide Advertisement, the event organisers. Since the MMRDA ground is closer to the airport zone, laser lights are prohibited in that area. Despite the prohibition, the organisers used the laser lights.

In September 2024, the Bombay High Court refused to ban the use of laser lights in public places without any evidence of their harmful effects. It was after a PIL about their use in festivals. The court then allowed the police that they can take action if the laser lights are found to be hazardous.

The FIR further read that the organisers informed the authorities that approx 1200 people would attend the concert. However, a crowd of 18000 to 20000 people attended the concert. Due to the excessive crowd, the police faced significant difficulties regarding security management.

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All about Yo Yo Honey Singh's My Story World Tour

The concert kicked off in Delhi on March 14, followed by his recent Mumbai concert. Now, he is scheduled to perform in Pune on April 4, Ahmedabad on April 11, Indore on April 25, Lucknow on May 2, Kolkata on May 9 and Bengaluru on May 16.