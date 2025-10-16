Firing At Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe In Canada For The Third Time In Three Months, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility

Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe has been attacked for the third time in three months. After a firing incident outside the newly opened restaurant in Surrey, Canada in July, a similar incident was reported in mid August. Now, on October 16, a third incident of gunshots being fired has been reported outside the establishment. Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the latest firing incident reported at Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, which opened its doors to the public on July 4.

Kap's Cafe opened in Canada in early July | Image: Instagram

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with associates Goldy Dhillon and Kulvir Sidhu Nepali, shared an alleged post on social media claiming responsibility for the attack. Dhillon is allegedly associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's network.

Kap's Cafe is located at 85 Avenue and Scott Road in Surrey. Earlier, in the second week of July, an unidentified person had fired at least nine shots at the outlet, just days after its opening. Back then, it was determined that the shots were fired towards the business, damaging the property, while staff members were still present inside. None of those working at the establishment were reported injured, as per the Surrey Police Service (SPS). The establishment was targeted in a second firing incident within a month on August 7, raising concerns among locals and Kapil's fans alike. This time, at least 25 rounds were reportedly fired.

Kap's Cafe is owned by Kapil Sharma | Image: Instagram