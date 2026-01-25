First Photos: Singer Prakriti Kakar Ties The Knot With Longtime Boyfriend Vinay Anand In Dreamy Fort Barwara Wedding

Bollywood singer Prakriti Kakar marries her long-time boyfriend Vinay Anand in an intimate wedding ceremony at Fort Barwara near Jaipur. The couple exchanged vows on January 23, 2026 and now shared dreamy first photos from the ceremony on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse of her special day. The pictures quickly won hearts and drew warm reactions. Her twin sister, Sukriti Kakar, poured love on the newlyweds, while celebrities including Triptii Dimri and Manushi Chhillar sent their congratulations.

Prakriti Kakar shared the first pictures from her fairytale wedding with Vinay Anand on Instagram on January 25. In the caption, she confirmed that the couple got married on January 23. “Just Married. 23.01.2026," she wrote, adding a red heart and an infinity emoji.

In the photos, Prakriti looked radiant in a richly embroidered red lehenga, styled with emerald and polki jewellery. She wore a statement necklace with matching earrings and a maang tikka, and looked truly stunning. Vinay Anand complemented her look in an elegant ivory sherwani. One photograph captures the couple holding hands at the mandap, while another shows them exchanging varmalas as guests shower rose petals. A separate image features Prakriti making a graceful entry under a phoolon ki chadar.

After the couple posted their wedding photos, warm wishes flooded the comments section. Actress Triptii Dimri wrote, “Congratulations," while Manushi Chhillar admired the pictures and commented, “How beautiful," with a red heart emoji. Sukriti Kakar wrote, “LOVE YOU BOTH," and music composer Vishal Dadlani shared his wishes, saying, “Congratulations and permanent joy to both of you, @prakritikakar." Prakriti’s sister, Akriti Kakar expressed her love with the words, “MY WHOLE HEART."

According to his Instagram bio, her husband Vinay Anand is an entrepreneur.