Amid Beckham Vs Beckham Public Feud, Victoria And David Reminisce 'Good Memories' With Son Brooklyn From 2006

Amid months of speculations, Brooklyn Beckham took to his Instagram account to pen a 6-page note levelling serious allegations against his ‘controlling parents', David and Victoria Beckham. In the scathing post, he clarified that he does not wish to reconcile with his parents or any other member of the family, alleging they disrespected his wife, Nicola Peltz, ever since their wedding in 2022. Following the explosive note, social media users and people close to the family have been actively picking sides.

Most recently, a celebrity photographer, Platon Antoniou, took to his Instagram account to share archival footage from a photoshoot of the football star, David Beckham. In the photo, the star could be seen standing shirtless, flaunting tattoos of his children's names on his back. In the caption, the photographer recalled that the photo was taken back in 2006 and Victoria, along with their sons, Brooklyn, who was 7 at the time and Romeo and Cruz. He recalled, “While Victoria was busy with the children, I started work with David. At one point, Brooklyn ran on set with his football under his arm and hugged his dad’s right leg. Then, Romeo joined his older brother. Then, Victoria also appeared with baby Cruz in her arms. The whole family turned away from us for a private, heartfelt group hug. It was a poignant thing to see—this spontaneous moment of affection happening on a giant photography set in front of 60 people. Celebrity comes with a heavy price, and often it is family members who also pay.”



Also Read: Brooklyn Beckham Makes 9 Scathing Claims Against David-Victoria In Damning 'Don't Want To Reconcile With My Family' Post

Continuing the post, the photographer subtly took the couple's side over Brooklyn's allegation of Victoria forcing the family to put forth an amicable image, publicly. He recalled asking Victoria if they could recreate the hug for a photo. He then shared, “She gently smiled and said, 'Thank you for not taking that picture earlier. Today, I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m here as a mother. I hope you don’t mind if I respectfully pass.” I found Victoria’s human response dignified and sincere. Then, sensing my slight disappointment, Victoria said, “But David will do a back shot.” So, I photographed David on his own, facing away–a man stripped bare, no belt, no designer shirt, no fancy watch.”



Also Read: Internet Imagines Victoria Beckham's Dance At Son Brooklyn Beckham-Nicola Peltz's Wedding And The Memes Are Pure Gold

He concluded the post by writing, “I’m normally drawn to eyes, but when we can’t see the face, we search for other clues that may reveal someone’s humanity. In this picture, although David stands alone, we see the love of his children tattooed onto his back. Family is everything. David Beckham, I salute you.”

Advertisement

Victoria and David Beckham react to the post

A screengrab of the comment section of the post | Image: Instgram