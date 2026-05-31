First Pics: Dua Lipa-Callum Turner Get Married In London, Break My Heart Singer Stuns As Bride

Popstar Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner tied the knot on May 31 during an intimate ceremony attended by their friends and family. The couple exchanged vows at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. Photos of the newly married couple from the steps of the iconic venue have gone viral on social media. Previously, famous faces like Sir Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher and Vicky Pattinson have tied the knot at the Old Marylebone Town Hall. It is said that the historic venue hosts a remarkable 100 weddings in a single day.

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Dua Lipa exchanged vows at the iconic Old Marylebone Town Hall in London | Image: X

As per pictures circulating online, Dua, 29, stunned in a white hat, dress and gloves as a bride and walked hand-in-hand with her newly-wedded husband, 35-year-old Callum, who wore a navy suit and tie. Friends and family surrounded them at the Marylebone Registry and tossed confetti as the newlyweds got into a black cab. It was a low-key affair making Callum and Dua legally man and wife ahead of their second wedding – a lavish three-day event in Sicily.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's engagemet was confirmed by the former in October last year | Image: X

Callum's wedding comes at a time when the final auditions for the next James Bond are underway. He has been long rumoured to be a frontrunner to bag the role after Daniel Craig hung up his boots as Agent 007 after No Time To Die released in 2021. After soft-launching their engagement on New Year's Eve in 2024, Dua Lipa confirmed the news in a June 2025 interview with British Vogue, saying, "Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting." She also revealed that Callum designed the ring after scheming with her best friends and sister.