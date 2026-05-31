Obsession Deleted Scene: Gory Sequence Cut From Prints In India Is Now Going Viral | Watch

Obsession has emerged as one of the biggest hits this year. Made on a nominal budget of under $1 million, Curry Barker's directorial debut has already grossed over $100 million worldwide. The movie released in India on May 29 to good reviews. The marketing had already projected it as the "horror movie to watch out for" and genre fans lined up outside cinema halls over its first weekend here. In three days, it is expected to mint nearly ₹10 crore gross in India.

While Obsession continues to attract good footfalls, the censorship exercised on it despite CBFC awarding it an A certificate, has not gone down well with watchers here. A sexually charged scene and a violent sequence involving actors Inde Navarrette as Nikki, Megan Lawless as Sarah and Michael Johnston as Bear were cut down in the prints here. This miffed desi watchers a lot.

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On social media, the gory scene with Nikki, Saah and Bear has gone viral. International audiences have shared the raw and unedited clip in which one of the characters in the movie dies. It also helps watchers, who saw the edited version in any part of the world, to understand better what exactly unfolded in this crazy and violent scene in Obsession.

"In India, the cut this scene. But they were showing everything in Dhurandhar. Such partiality. Destroyed our experience (sic)," commented a social media user, Another said, "It seemed that she just head butted her face. This scene was shuddering (sic)."

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As per reports, the most notable changes in Obsession prints in India are the result of the reduction of 24 seconds of ‘extreme violence’ and the complete removal of 14 seconds of ‘graphic sexual activity’. 38 seconds of key footage was removed from prints in India that completely altered how the movie played out.