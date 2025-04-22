‘Forgot My Limits’: Anurag Kashyap Apologises After Making Casteist Remarks Against Brahmins, Assures ‘Will Work On My Anger’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has once again issued apology to the Brahmin community following the trolling and threats directed at his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap due to his comment on the Phule controversy. Now, Kashyap has penned a long note on his Twitter and Instagram handle, admitting his mistake and expressing sorrow over his word choices.

Anurag Kashyap issues apology note to Brahmin community

While soughting for forgiveness, Gangs of Wasseypu maker took to Instagram and wrote in Hindi, “In anger, I crossed my limits while responding to someone and ended up insulting the entire Brahmin community. This is the same community that has always been a part of my life and contributed greatly to it. They are hurt, and so is my family.” He admitted that his anger led to his poor choice of words, adding, “Many intellectuals I respect deeply have been hurt by my anger and my words. By saying such things, I diverted my own focus from the actual issue.”

He continued, “I sincerely apologise to the Brahmin community, whom I never intended to offend. In a moment of rage, I wrote something offensive in response to someone. I apologise to my colleagues, my family, and society for my behaviour. I will work on controlling my anger to prevent this from happening again. If I need to address the issue in the future, I will choose my words carefully. I hope you can forgive me.”

When did Anurag Kashyap’s controversy started?

Anurag Kashyap caught himself in a controversy after he made an outrageous remarks about the Brahmin community during a heated social media argument. He stated, "I will pss on Brahmins. Any problem?" ("Brahmin pe main moo***ga, koi problem?").