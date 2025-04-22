Kapoor Family's Next Viral Sensation? Samara Sahni's Old Video Takes Over The Internet, Neetu Kapoor Reacts

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha, another Kapoor chirag is paparazzi’s favorite and that Ramayan actor’s niece, Samara Sahni. Known for her confidence in front of the camera since childhood, she has always caught everyone’s attention. Recently, an old video of her from archives has resurfaced online, where she teaches the importance of eating healthy and avoiding junk food and sugar. The video is from when she was 10 and has once again charmed the internet.

Samara Sahni’s old video goes viral

The video of ten-year-old Samara, filmed during her visit to her grandfather, the late actor Rishi Kapoor, in New York, has gone viral.

In the clip shared by Instaantbollywood, Samara confidently says, “Today, I am going to talk about healthy food and unhealthy foods. So, moving friends, you must eat strawberries, apples, bananas and lots of fruits and citrus fruits, kiwis, oranges and a lot more. So don't eat junk food. And if you exercise, it releases endorphins, which make you happy. Avoid sugar; it is bad. So yeah, just stop eating junk food and exercise.”

The video has gained widespread attention, with many admiring her charm. This isn’t her first viral video, as Samara is often praised for her on-camera confidence, and many see her as a potential rising star following in Ranbir Kapoor’s footsteps. As this video making rounds on the internet, grandmother Neetu Kapoor reshared the post while showing her love.

More about Samara Sahni