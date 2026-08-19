Frank Beard, ZZ Top’s Drummer, Dies At 77

ZZ Top's longtime drummer Frank Beard has passed away at 77. As per a Variety report, Beard died while in hospice care at his ranch in Richmond, Texas. He was surrounded by his family at the time. The news of Beard's passing came days after ZZ Top abruptly cancelled their performance at the Hollywood Bowl due to the drummer's health issues. Last year, Beard even temporarily stepped away from touring for similar reasons.



In a statement, ZZ Top founder Billy Gibbons remembered Beard as a "great friend".

"Today, Elwood Francis and I lost a great friend and collaborator, and the world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas. His signature backbeat was key to keeping ZZ on top. The band of which he was a part for six decades is going to keep on keeping on as he had wished," Gibbons said, as per Variety.

Best known for their synthesiser-powered 1980s hits, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. The band's co-founder, bassist Dusty Hill, died in 2021.

Even though he was not a founding member of ZZ Top, Frank Beard had played with the group from their debut 'First Album' in 1971 to their most recent studio release, 2012's 'La Futura'.

Born on June 11, 1949, in Frankston, Texas, Beard performed in a number of bands before joining ZZ Top. His stints included American Blues, the Warlocks, Hustlers, and Cellar Dwellers.

In 1969, he replaced Dan Mitchell as the drummer in ZZ Top.

Meanwhile, in view of Beard's passing, ZZ Top has cancelled its upcoming shows in Salt Lake City and Colorado Springs, the band confirmed on this social media handle.

It will resume its current 'The Big One! Tour' this weekend with two dates in at Austin City Limits. (ANI)