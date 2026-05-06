Fresh Trouble For Palaash Muchhal As Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Takes Legal Action Against Composer Over Casteist Remark: Report

Palaash Muchhal's personal life has been in the spotlight ever since he was caught in an ‘infidelity’ scandal following the cancelled wedding with Indian cricketing champ Smriti Mandhana. Months after the event, the music composer is eyeing fresh trouble. As per reports, a case has been registered against him by Smriti's childhood friend in Sangli. This time, Palaash has been booked for allegedly using casteist remarks against his former fiancée's friend in an argument that stemmed from a financial dispute.

What is the complaint against Palaash Mucchal?

According to a report by TV9 Marathi, Vigyan Prakash Mane, a childhood friend of Smriti Mandhana residing in Sangli, has registered a case against Palaash Muchhal. The case has been registered under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. As per the publication, the complainant has alleged that during an argument between Palaash and Mane, the composer made caste-based derogatory remarks. The complainant also claims that the incident took place on November 22 at a toll plaza on the Sangli–Ashta road.



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