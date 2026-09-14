Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Assam's 45-Foot-Tall Ganpati Idol Offers Tribute To Singer Zubeen Garg

As preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi gather pace across the country, Guwahati is also gearing up to mark the festival with great enthusiasm.

A 45-feet-tall eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh at the Fatasil Ambari area in Assam's capital city, Guwahati, claimed to be the tallest idol of Lord Ganesh in Northeast India, is likely to become the main attraction of devotees this year.

With Dr. BR Ambedkar Youth Club and Telugu Association of Fatasil Ambari area having jointly organised this year's Ganesh Chaturthi, preparations are underway in full swing to celebrate this year's Ganesh Chaturthi.



According to the organisers, they have been organising Ganesh Chaturthi for the last 40 years.

Speaking to ANI, the organisers shared that they previously built a 41-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesh and this year have built a 45-feet-tall idol, made without plastic and synthetic colour.



“We've installed 41-feet-tall and 35-feet-tall statues before, and this year, we have a 45-feet statue. Our main theme has been dedicated to our Assamese icon Zubeen da (Zubeen Garg). We're dedicating this to him and remembering him this year. We hope everyone in Guwahati and across Assam will enjoy it,” club secretary Ch Govinda told ANI.



DK Kamaraju, Telugu Association member, further added details on the preparations, adding, “Our Ganesh Chaturthi program is a 7-day event. It will run from the 14 to the 20. We've invited our local MLA, MP, and other ministers to join us.”



Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival marking the birth of Lord Ganesha.

Celebrations involve the installation of Ganesha idols at homes and public places, prayers and cultural programmes, culminating in the immersion of the idols.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14. (ANI)

