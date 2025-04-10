Gauahar Khan Announces Second Pregnancy With Cute Video Ft. Husband Zaid Darbar, Actress Showoffs Baby Bump

It’s a good news! Actor and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are once again ready to embrace parenthood. The couple who got married in December 2020, are expecting their second child and shared the blessed news with their fans in the cutest way possible.

Gauahar Khan announces second pregnancy

Ishaqzaade actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared a reel post on their Instagram handle, announcing that little one number two is on the way.

The couple captioned the now-viral video with a cute message while announcing the second pregnancy, "Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love. #GazaBaby2." The video featured the song Price Tag (feat. B.o.B) and was filled with joy. Soon after the video went on air, their friends and family outpour their congratulatory wishes in the comment section.

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar's love story

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar married in December 2020 through a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony. Zaid, a choreographer and well-known social media personality, is the son of renowned music director Ismail Darbar. The couple welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in May 2023.