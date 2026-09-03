Gaurang Vyas, Gujarati Music Maestro, Dies At 87; PM Modi Pays Tribute To Legendary Composer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary Gujarati music composer, arranger and singer Gaurang Vyas, who passed away in Ahmedabad at the age of 87.

Vyas was one of the prominent names in Gujarati film, folk and light music. He was the son of renowned Gujarati music composer Avinash Vyas and carried forward his family’s musical legacy through a career spanning several decades.

Reacting to his death, PM Modi shared a picture with Vyas on X and remembered his contribution to Gujarati music. He said Vyas had created a special place for himself in the field while carrying forward his father’s musical tradition.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Gaurang Vyas, a renowned musician in the Gujarati music world. Carrying forward the rich musical tradition of his father Avinash Vyas, he had carved out a unique place for himself in the field of Gujarati music,” PM Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the loss felt by Gujarat following Vyas’ death and offered condolences to his family and fans. “His demise leaves Gujarat feeling the loss of a talented creator. His invaluable contribution to the Gujarati music scene will always be remembered. Prayers for the peace of the departed soul, and condolences to the bereaved family members and his vast legion of fans… Om Shanti…!!.”