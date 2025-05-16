Gayatri Hazarika, Renowned Assamese Singer, Dies At 44 After Battling Cancer

Gayatri Hazarika, who was a renowned Assamese singer, has passed away on May 16, 2025, after a long battle with colon cancer. The 44-year-old singer took her last breath at around 2:15 PM at Nemcare Hospitals in Guwahati. Her untimely death has left a void in Assam's cultural and musical world. Fellow musicians and well-wishers prompted heartfelt tributes and grief soon after the news broke in public.

According to the Mint report, Gayatri Hazarika was admitted 3 days back for her cancer treatment at Nemcare Hospital. Dr Harish Baruah revealed to the media, “It's a very sad day for all of us. We have lost Gayatri Hazarika. She passed away at our hospital at 2:15 pm today.”

Hitesh Baruah explained, “She was suffering from cancer and receiving treatment at our hospital. She was admitted three days ago after her condition worsened and was moved to the ICU yesterday, where she breathed her last.”

Many have expressed their sorrow over this news. Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora shared his condolences on X, saying, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Gayatri Hazarika. Her soulful voice enriched Assamese music and touched countless hearts. A great loss. Heartfelt condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti!”

Who is Gayatri Hazarika?

Gayatri Hazarika was born and raised in Assam. Her official Facebook page, followed by nearly 2,000 fans, described her as an Indian playback singer and live performer known for her soul-stirring music. Her songs remain accessible on platforms like Wynk Music and Gaana, where her musical legacy continues to be celebrated.