Gehraiyaan Actor Dhairya Karwa Secretly Ties The Knot In Jaipur, First Photo Of Newlyweds Goes Viral

Wedding season is all on! Gehraiyaan fame Dhairya Karwa secretly got married recently in a very private ceremony. A photo of the actor at his wedding has been making waves on social media, showing him seated on the mandap alongside his bride. While the image has sparked curiosity among fans, the identity of Dhairya’s partner remains under wraps, with no official confirmation or details revealed so far.

Dhairya Karwa secretly tie knots in a private wedding ceremony

According to media reports, the wedding bells happened in Jaipur as a private event seems to have only the couple's closest friends and family present.

In a now-viral photo, Dhairya wears an elegant ivory sherwani, while his bride looks stunning in a traditional red lehenga.

After a paparazzo shared the photo on Instagram, fans flooded the comments with congratulations for the newlyweds.

The 34-year-old actor rarely speaks about his personal life, and the wedding was kept a secret. Additionally, he remains relatively inactive on social media.

Who is Dhairya Karwa?

Dhairya Karwa is originally from Jaipur and began his acting career with Vicky Kaushal's patriotic film Uri: The Surgical Strike after pursuing modelling in Delhi and Mumbai. He later portrayed Ravi Shastri in 83, starring Ranveer Singh , and played Deepika Padukone 's partner in the daring OTT film Gehraiyaan. Most recently, he appeared in Gyaarah Gyaarah.