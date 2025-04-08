Allu Arjun Celebrates 43rd Birthday With Wife Sneha And Kids, Cuts Cake At Home After Pushpa 2 Row

Allu Arjun turned a year older today, April 8, and on this occasion, the actor's wife, Sneha, has shared a photo from the intimate celebrations. After the Pushpa 2 controversy, the actor chose to have a low-key birthday with his family, including wife Sneha and his two kids - Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. Along with the bash photo, she also shared an adorable birthday wish for the actor, wishing him a year full of peace and strength.

Inside Allu Arjun's birthday with his family

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sneha shared a photo in which the family can be seen casually dressed as Allu Arjun cuts the cake. On the image, we can read the text, "Happy Birthday". It seems the actor is celebrating in Dubai.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Later, she uploaded a video that shows the family on a trek, followed by candid moments of the couple. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy 43rd to the love of my life. Wishing you a year full of joy, peace, and most of all — health & strength. Forever grateful to walk through life with you by my side. Love you endlessly."

Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section, sending wishes to the actor. A user wrote, "Happy Birthday Bunny anna." Another wrote, "Happy Birthday to wonderful person." A fan called Sneha "Real life Srivalli."

Allu Arjun to seemingly play a superhero role in Atlee's next

On the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers officially announced his next project with director Atlee. They shared a video that shows how they zeroed in on the actor's character and hinted that he'll be playing a superhero. They met James Madigan in Los Angeles and discussed the character. They visited Lola VFX, a visual effects company specializing in altering actors' on-screen appearances. Sharing the video, the post read, "Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures.