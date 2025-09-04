Updated 4 September 2025 at 21:00 IST
Giorgio Armani Dies: Fashion Mogul's Label Shares Details Of His 'Private Funeral' In Milan
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani died aged 91 in Milan due to an undisclosed illness. He is survived by no direct heirs as he was unmarried but has two nieces - sisters Silvana and Roberta - and a nephew Andrea Camerana.
Giorgio Armani was a renowned fashion designer who transformed the world of fashion with his minimalistic and elegant designs. Born on July 11, 1934 in Piacenza, Italy, Armani initially sought a career in medicine. However, his passion for design led him to a take up a job as a window dresser at a department store. This role ignited his interest in fashion, and he eventually transitioned into design, working for Nino Cerruti before establishing his own label in 1975.
Armani died aged 91 due to an undisclosed illness in Milan. The fashion world mourned his passing with rich tributes on social media. Meanwhile, his fashion label shared details of his funeral, mentioning that in accordance with his final wishes, the gathering for the final rites will be "private". A public viewing will be held in the Armani Theater where he unveiled his ready-to-wear collections on Saturday and Sunday. The funeral will be held privately, and no details were released.
"The funeral chamber will be set up from Saturday, September 6th to Sunday, September 7th, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., in Milan, at Via Bergognone 59, inside the Armani/Teatro. In accordance with Mr. Armani’s explicit wishes, the funeral will be held privately," read a part of the Giorgio Armani's Instagram handle.
At the time of his death, Armani had put together an empire worth over $10 billion (roughly ₹8.81 lakh crore). Apart from clothing, his investments included accessories, home furnishings, perfumes, cosmetics, books, flowers and even chocolates. Given his staggering personal wealth, he ranked in the world’s top 200 billionaires, according to Forbes. Armani was unmarried and has no direct heirs. It is said that his right-hand man, Leo Dell’Orco, who is the head of menswear at the label, will take over from Armani after his death. Apart from Dell’Orco, Armani's indirect heirs are his nieces sisters Silvana and Roberta Armani and his nephew Andrea Camerana, all of whom are already members of the Board of Directors.
