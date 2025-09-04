Giorgio Armani Dies: Fashion Mogul's Label Shares Details Of His 'Private Funeral' In Milan

Giorgio Armani was a renowned fashion designer who transformed the world of fashion with his minimalistic and elegant designs. Born on July 11, 1934 in Piacenza, Italy, Armani initially sought a career in medicine. However, his passion for design led him to a take up a job as a window dresser at a department store. This role ignited his interest in fashion, and he eventually transitioned into design, working for Nino Cerruti before establishing his own label in 1975.

Also read: Giorgio Armani Dies At 91 Ahead Of 50th Anniversary Of Fashion Label

Giorgio Armani died of an undisclosed illness in Milan | Image: X

Armani died aged 91 due to an undisclosed illness in Milan. The fashion world mourned his passing with rich tributes on social media. Meanwhile, his fashion label shared details of his funeral, mentioning that in accordance with his final wishes, the gathering for the final rites will be "private". A public viewing will be held in the Armani Theater where he unveiled his ready-to-wear collections on Saturday and Sunday. The funeral will be held privately, and no details were released.

"The funeral chamber will be set up from Saturday, September 6th to Sunday, September 7th, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., in Milan, at Via Bergognone 59, inside the Armani/Teatro. In accordance with Mr. Armani’s explicit wishes, the funeral will be held privately," read a part of the Giorgio Armani's Instagram handle.

Giorgio Armani's Instagram handle mourns his death | Image: Instagram