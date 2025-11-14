Girija Oak Slags Off AI-Morphed Obscene Images After Her Blue-Saree Moment Go Viral, Says 'I Have a 12-Year-Old Son…'

Marathi actress Girija Oak became the Internet’s ‘new crush’ after she appeared in a blue saree during an interview. Soon after her photos went viral, many called her India's Sydney Sweeney and Monica Bellucci. However, she has now raised concern about AI-morphed explicit images of her circulating on social media, pointing out that some of them are ‘not in great taste.’

She posted a video on Instagram to address the issue, explaining that these edited photos objectify her in ways that make her uncomfortable.

Girija Oak on AI-Morphed images

Girija Oak said in the video that AI edits of her blue saree photos trouble her deeply, especially because she has a 12-year-old son. The Inspector Zende actress said, "When something becomes viral, something is trending. These kinds of images generally get made and get circulated as long as people are clicking on your post and you’re getting enough likes, interactions and views. That’s serving your purpose. We all know how this game is played."

She also mentioned that her son may not be on social media yet, but he will be in the future. She worries that he will eventually come across these images, which will stay online long after the current trend fades.

"These obscene images of his mother, he’s going to see them one day, and it worries me, scares me, bothers me to think how he is going to feel about them. He will know that these are not real images and that they are morphed with the help of AI," she said.

Girija Oak was born on December 27, 1987, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. She is the daughter of veteran Marathi actor Girish Oak and homemaker Padmashree Phatak. She is married to filmmaker Suhrud Godbole.