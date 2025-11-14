The Girlfriend OTT Release Date: Where And When To Watch Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Online?

Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu romantic movie released in theatres on November 7 and turned out to be a box office success as the ticketing counter continues to be packed even after nearly a week of grand premiere. The Rahul Ravindran directorial also stars Dheekhith Shetty and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. With critics and movie buffs appreciating the story, many fans have been eagerly waiting for its OTT debut. Here’s what we know.

When and where to watch The Girlfriend?

Even though the film is performing well at the box office, many people are eager to know when it will be available online. According to Oneindia, Netflix has secured the digital streaming rights for The Girlfriend. The reports also state that following the usual post-theatrical window of four to five weeks for Telugu releases, the film may premiere on Netflix around December 11, 2025.

The makers have not yet made an official announcement about the OTT release. However, there is a chance that the film could arrive on the platform in the first week of December. It is worth noting that the team has still not commented on the film’s online release.

According to Sacnilk, the film minted ₹8.85 crore in its first five days, and its sixth day recorded an overall occupancy of 18.85% in the Telugu market, with steady footfall during the evening and night shows.

Advertisement