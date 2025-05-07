GOAT Moment From Met Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh Joins Shakira, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas In Viral Snap

Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala debut at the 2025 edition of the charity event in New York City was one of the highlights. Representing his Sikh roots, Diljit wore an ivory and gold sherwani, along with a tehmat, bejewelled turban and a lion-headed, jewel-studded kirpan. The singer-actor's look was designed by Prabal Gurung. Diljit also posed with other celebs, including Shakira, whose outfit at the Met Gala 2025 was designed by Prabal.

One of the viral photos showed Diljit catching up with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Met Gala. Shakira also joined the trio and posted the snap on her Instagram handle, tagging Nickyanka and Diljit in her post. Diljit and Nick flanked Shakira and Priyanka in the viral photo from the Met Gala. They seemingly broke the no-photos rule of the event.

Shakira shares a snap with Priyanka, Nick and Diljit from the Met Gala | Image: Instagram

Diljit's team also shared a photo of Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger with the singer-actor at the exclusive dinner hosted by Anna Wintour.

Diljit takes ChatGPT's help in BTS video with Shakira

In one of the viral moments from the Met Gala, Diljit could be seen scrolling through his phone and taking ChatGPT's help to learn English. The video began with Shakira's team fixing her gown inside a limousine. She then panned her camera towards Tessa Thompson, who flaunted her high stilettos. Next to Tessa was Diljit, scrolling through his phone.

When Nicole asked what he was doing, he replied that he was using ChatGPT to "learn English". Diljit made his Met Gala debut this year alongside Manish Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Diljit Dosanjh made his debut at the Met Gala this year | Image: Instagram