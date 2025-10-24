Guns N' Roses Breaks Silence After Axl Rose Angrily Kicks Drum, Throws Mic At Argentina Concert: Nothing To Do With Isaac Carpenter

Guns N' Roses' member Axl Rose is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after he kicked the new drummer, Isaac Carpenter's bass drum and tossed his microphone in the direction of the drum kit before storming off the stage. When Axl returned to the stage, he told the crowd, "So, I’ll just try and wing this." This whole incident was captured on camera and went viral in no time on the internet. Though the singer then performed without any hiccup, this incident left the audience baffled. Days after the incident, the band issued an official statement addressing the situation that occurred during their recent concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. They called Issac "top-notch" and clarified that Axl Rose's behaviour had nothing to do with the drummer.

Guns N' Roses' issues clarification

Taking to its official X handle, Guns N' Roses penned a note revealing that during the opening song, Axl's in-ear monitor pack had only percussion in his ears versus his entire mix. This probably triggered his behaviour. The issue was fixed only after the band's third song. “During the opening song at our recent Buenos Aires concert, Axl’s in-ear monitor pack had only the percussion in his ears versus the entire mix. The issue was fixed by our tech by the third song, and we had a great night. The situation had nothing to do with Isaac Carpenter’s playing, who is top-notch and a great player," read the statement.

For the unversed, Issac is the new member in their band. He replaced longtime member Frank Ferrer in March, who left the band on an "amicable exit". Issac is known for his drumming work with AWOLNATION.

Including Issac and Axl Rose, Guns N' Roses also includes Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus and Melissa Reese.