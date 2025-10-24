Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni Expecting Twins After Daughter Klin Kaara? Shobana Kamineni Spills The Beans

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are expecting their second child, and they announced the same on social media by sharing a video of Seemantham celebration (baby shower). However, not just seconds, they will also be welcoming their third child. Yes, the couple is expecting twins, and this was confirmed by Upasana's mother, Shobana Kamineni.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are expecting twins

Taking to Instagram, Shobana Kamineni reshared the baby shower video, where she revealed in excitement that the couple is expecting twins. She wrote in the caption, "Diwali definitely came as a delightful Double Dhamaka as Anil and I get set to welcome Upasana Kamineni Konidela & Ram Charan's twins next year. My happiest time of the year got brighter at the thought of 5 grandchildren soon!”

In the video, the couple is twinning in shades of blue. Upasana is seen radiating pregnancy glow.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Instagram)

Soon after she shared the post, Ram Charan's fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Knowing twins made me the happiest person on this planet right now." Another wrote, "Awwww! Such a surprise. Two lil blessings on the way,twice the Love. Congratulations Loves." A third user wrote, "So happy for both of them, its really a double dhamaka, twins coming soon." "Wow that's great," wrote a fan. Others simply commented "Congatulations".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Ram Charan and Upasana Kondela tied the knot in 2012 in a grand ceremony. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Klin Kaara, in June 2023.

What's Ram Charan busy with on the work front?

The actor was last seen in Game Changer. Next, he will be seen in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, co-starring Janvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu, among others, in pivotal roles. The film, which is touted to be a sports masala, is slated to hit the theatres on March 27. He also has director Sukumar's untitled project in the lineup.