Gurpanth Maan's Funeral: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Pay Tribute To Gurdas Maan's Brother

Veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan's brother Gurpanth Maan died on Monday, June 9. He was 68. His brother was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mohali for nearly two months. There was improvement in his health, and he was discharged from the hospital, but suddenly his situation worsened, leading to his demise. His last rites happened today, June 10, in Chandigarh. Unlike his brother, Gurpanth worked as a farmer and commission agent. he was the second of three children.

(Gurdas Maan with his brother Gurpanth | Image: Instagram)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Gurpanth Maan's funeral

Gurdas Maan carried his brother's bier to the cremation ground in Chandigarh. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring arrived to pay their last respect to the departing soul.

Gurpanth Maan is survived by his wife and children. He resided alone with his wife in Giddarbaha, Punjab, while his daughter and son lived in Canada.

Who is Gurdas Maan?

He is a singer, songwriter and actor who gained attention in 1980 with the song Dil Da Mamla Hai. Since then, he has recorded over 34 albums and has collaborated with several artists, including Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from singing, he has acted in movies, such as Roohani Taaqat, Sirf Tum, Waris Shah: Ishq Daa Waaris, Veer-Zaara, Manto and Mummy Punjabi. He has also judged a music show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi, in 2020.