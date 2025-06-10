Thug Life OTT Release: Amid Poor Box Office Responce, Kamal Haasan Starrer To Premiere Online Earlier Than Expected?

Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life is struggling at the box office since its release on June 5. In five days, the film couldn't even manage to reach the ₹50 crore mark and has just earned ₹40.52 crore at the box office in India. The film marks the reunion of Haasan and director Mani Ratnam after their cult classic hit film Nayakan (1987) and was expected to create a record, owing to Ratnam's brilliance. But the storyline fell flat, and the film earned negative reviews from critics and the audience, with many comparing it to Haasan's flop film Indian 2.

Now, owing to poor box office performance, rumours are rife that the film might break the set OTT release rule and make a digital debut early. As per 123telugu, the makers are negotiating with Netflix (digital partner of Thug Life) to advance the digital release. If the negotiations go through, then the action drama might arrive on the OTT platform in less than a month of release.

Thug Life box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹68 lakh since morning on the sixth day of its release. Adding the Wednesday collection, the total stands at ₹41.2 crore at the box office in India. The movie is facing a tough battle with Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan. The movie is a box office bomb.

All about Thug Life

The film follows Rangaraaya Sakthivel, a feared mafia kingpin, who seeks redemption and revenge after being betrayed by his brother, Rangaraaya Manickam, and the one he raised, Amaran.