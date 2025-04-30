Hania Aamir Gets A Present From Indian Fans Amid Pakistan's Water Crisis, Netizens Say 'This Is Not A Joke'

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The treaty is a water distribution between India and Pakistan. It gives India control over the waters of Beas, Ravi, Sutlej, Indus, Chenab and Jhelum. Pakistan depends on the Indus water for 80 per cent of its farmland. While this decision didn't sit well with the citizens of Pakistan, through memes, they show that they are unfazed. Amid this, a video is going viral on the internet that shows Indian fans of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir sending her water bottles.

Indian fans send a water bottle to Hania Aamir

The viral video shows a group of boys packing a carton filled with water bottles. The text on the carton reads, “To Hania Aamir, Rawalpindi, Punjab, Pakistan. From India.”

While this invited hilarious comments on the post, many condemned the actions and slammed the user for finding entertainment in a serious situation. One user wrote, "That's actually really stupid." Another wrote, "Good job." A third user wrote, "Desh drohi." A fourth user wrote, "Woh khud dekh k has hogi."

Hania Aamir on Pahalgam terror attack

Hania was among the first Pakistani celebs to react to the brutal attack in Pahalgam. She took to her Instagram Stories, and re-shared a PTI post and wrote, "Tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope—we are one." She added, "When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone—it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)