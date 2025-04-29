Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar Film Registers Lowest Single Day Business Despite Slashed Ticket Prices

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection: The Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer hit the big screens on April 18. The courtroom drama is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and is centred around the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The film was passed with an ‘Adult’ only certificate by the CBFC, which limited its audience at the big screens. Despite this, the movie has held steady at the box office.

Kesari 2 collects over ₹70 crore in 12 days

Kesari 2 opened to a decent ₹7.75 crore in India. On the first weekend of release, the Akshay Kumar starrer raked in ₹20.50 and wrapped up the first week with ₹46.1 crore in collection. Kesari 2 entered the second week of release with a healthy total of ₹19.3 crore on the second weekend.



On Monday (April 28), the makers announced a buy one, get one free offer on movie tickets, which helped the film collect ₹2.75 crore. On Tuesday (April 29), the makers slashed the ticket prices to ₹99. Despite the discounted tickets, the film has raked in only ₹ 2.50 Cr, as per Sacnilk. The film has amassed a total of ₹ 70.65 Cr in the 12-day theatrical run.

Kesari Chapter 2 business to be affected by the Raid 2 release?

Kesari Chapter 2 was enjoying a more or less solo run at the box office till now. The film faced some competition from Ground Zero and Jaat, but reigned supreme over them. The Akshay Kumar starrer will not face a dent in business following the release of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 on May 1.



