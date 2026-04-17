Haniska Motwani Has 'No Regrets' After Divorce From Sohael Khaturiya, Says 'I'm Very Happy Where I Am'

Hansika Motwani has been in the news since she announced her separation from husband Sohael Khaturiya. The Mumbai Bandra family court granted a mutual consent divorce on March 11, bringing an end to their 3-year-long marriage. Following this, the actress remained silent over the reason and requested privacy. Now, almost a month later, the actress has broken her silence and shares that he has "no regrets" and is happy wherever she is today in her life.

Hansika Motwani indirectly opens up about her divorce

Speaking to Hauterrfly, Hansika didn't directly address her divorce and just said that people wanted headlines; they got it. She is happy in her life and has immense support from her family. "My family doesn’t pressure me for anything. People wanted clickbait; they got it. They wanted headlines; they got it. I have never clarified it, nor will I because it doesn’t matter to me. It’s fine. I have no regrets. It’s better to get off the train if you got onto a wrong train than suffer. So it’s fine, it’s okay. I have immense support from my family. I have no regrets. So I am very happy where I am,” she said.

When asked about the societal expectations around marriage and motherhood, she shared that it didn't happen to her, so she is unaware of such issues faced by women. "I was never put in that box where people said you’ve reached this age, you should get married. There are too many people out there telling you what to do. But nowadays girls are so strong and independent that they do what is good for them,” she continued.

Despite her divorce, Hansika still believes in love and hopes to find it one day. “Love is beautiful and right now I don’t know when the time is right. I think the universe will guide me. If it’s written for me, it’s written for me,” she said. However, she asserted that one should not lose oneself in any relationship. "First you need to respect yourself, then you can respect someone else,” she added.

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Hansika got married to Sohael in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2022, but after two years, the couple faced trouble in their marriage and started living separately.