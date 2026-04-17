Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 7: Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Concludes Opening Week At ₹28.30 Crore

Dacoit Box Office Collection: Described as a ‘modern-day Romeo and Juliet set in a world that feels very real and grounded,' Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's actioner received mixed reviews, affecting its business. The film had a lukewarm start at the box office in India with ₹6.55, and for the next two days, the collection remained steady. However, as soon as Monday arrived, the daily collection majorly dropped to ₹2.70 crore, and since then, the film has been struggling. It couldn't even reach the ₹30 crore mark in the opening week.

Dacoit box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹1.25 crore across 3608 shows in India. Adding the seventh-day collection, the net total stands at ₹28.30 crore and the gross total at ₹32.93 crore. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of ₹12.40 crore. Adding both domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹45.33 crore.

The film registered an overall 14.48 per cent Telugu occupancy on Thursday, with maximum reported in Warangal (30.5 per cent). The film's business is likely to get affected further in the Hindi version with the release of Akshay Kumar's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla on Friday. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film is considered to perform well at the box office.

All about Dacoit

Helmed by Shaneil Deo, the film also stars Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Zayn Marie, Atul Kulkarni, Kamakshi Bhaskarla and Sunil in pivotal roles. The film follows the story of an angry convict (played by Adivi Sesh) who wants revenge on his ex-girlfriend (played by Mrunal Thakur), who betrayed him. As he plans to trap her, the story turns into an emotional journey of love, betrayal, and revenge. As per reports, Prime Video has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of this actioner and is likely to stream after four weeks. However, in Telugu, the Hindi version is likely to debut on OTT after 6 weeks.