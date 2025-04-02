Hans Raj Hans' Wife Resham Kaur Dies After Prolonged Illness: Reports

Veteran singer Hans Raj Hans' wife Resham Kaur, who was admitted to a hospital in Jalandar, died on Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports. She breathed her last at around 1 PM.

Last year, Hans Raj Hans' son Yuvraj shared a post appreciating his mother on the occasion of Mother's Day. He shared a hilarious video of being beaten by his mother with a show, and wrote, "Happy mother's day Resham Kaur....this is one of my favourite videos ever...vaise mata ji ton chhittar mere har dooje teeje din pai hi jaande j chhittar nai taan maa diyaan gaalaan taan pakkiyaan ne.. ..but eh zaroori v ne this is the only video i have jis vich mere chhittar pai re ne mata ji to happy mother's day to all the mothers."

Who Is Hans Raj Hans?

Padema Shri recipient Hans Raj Hans, has been ruling the music industry of India with his hit folk and sufi tracks. He has also given to many hit movies, including Bichhoo, Mausam, Patiala House, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Monsoon Wedding. He has also collaborated with many artists, including Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.