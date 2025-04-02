Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actor Aasif Sheikh Limps, Stuggles To Climb In First Appearance After Collapsing On Set

Aasif Sheikh, best known for playing Vibuti Narayan in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed on the set in Dehradun on March 24. In an official statement, the actor shared that he had fainted due to numbness in his foot and aggravated sciatica pain. He has been recovering for a few days and was spotted in Mumbai for the first time since. The actor was accompanied by his wife in his first paparazzi appearance.

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Aasif Sheikh spotted in Mumbai

Days after collapsing on the set of the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai movie, actor Aasif Sheikh was spotted out and about in Mumbai on April 2. The actor donned a blue and white striped shirt teamed with black trousers. Aasif was walking without support, but he did not appear to be at ease.



As Aasif made his way inside the venue, he could be seen limping. The actor even struggled to climb stairs and could be seen taking small and easy steps. He was accompanied by his wife, Zeba Sheikh. In an official statement released after news of his hospitalisation surfaced, the actor shared, “I was shooting for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai at Dehradun and there I started feeling numbness in my foot and then sciatica pain made the situation worse. I was brought on a wheelchair to Mumbai and now I have been advised a complete bed rest. I landed here on the 18th and since then I am taking rest and my treatment is on. I think for one more week I will take a rest and hope I will be soon in front of the camera.”

