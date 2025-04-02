sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 2nd 2025, 18:08 IST

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actor Aasif Sheikh Limps, Stuggles To Climb In First Appearance After Collapsing On Set

Aasif Sheikh was spotted for the first time since he collapsed on the set of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain in Dehradun. The actor was accompanied by his wife.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Aasif Sheikh with his wife
Aasif Sheikh spotted with his wife first time after he collapsed on the set of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai film. | Image: Varinder Chawla

Aasif Sheikh, best known for playing Vibuti Narayan in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, was rushed to a hospital after he collapsed on the set in Dehradun on March 24. In an official statement, the actor shared that he had fainted due to numbness in his foot and aggravated sciatica pain. He has been recovering for a few days and was spotted in Mumbai for the first time since. The actor was accompanied by his wife in his first paparazzi appearance. 

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Aasif Sheikh spotted in Mumbai 

Days after collapsing on the set of the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai movie, actor Aasif Sheikh was spotted out and about in Mumbai on April 2. The actor donned a blue and white striped shirt teamed with black trousers. Aasif was walking without support, but he did not appear to be at ease. 
 
Aasif Sheikh spotted in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla&nbsp;
Aasif Sheikh struggles to walk after collapsing on set of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai film | Image: Varinder Chawla&nbsp;
Aasif Sheikh spotted in Mumbai with wife | Image: Varinder Chawla&nbsp;

As Aasif made his way inside the venue, he could be seen limping. The actor even struggled to climb stairs and could be seen taking small and easy steps. He was accompanied by his wife, Zeba Sheikh. In an official statement released after news of his hospitalisation surfaced, the actor shared, “I was shooting for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai at Dehradun and there I started feeling numbness in my foot and then sciatica pain made the situation worse. I was brought on a wheelchair to Mumbai and now I have been advised a complete bed rest. I landed here on the 18th and since then I am taking rest and my treatment is on. I think for one more week I will take a rest and hope I will be soon in front of the camera.” 

Aasif Sheikh mourns the demise of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain writer Manoj Santoshi 

Before making his first public appearance, Aasif Sheikh took to his Instagram account to share a post remembering the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain writer Manoj Santoshi, who passed away on March 24. The veteran writer breathed his last due to transplant-related complications. Mourning his demise, Aasif Sheikh shared a photo and wrote, “Remembering times with Dear Manoj Santoshi.” 

Published April 2nd 2025, 17:17 IST