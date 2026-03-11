Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya Get Divorced Quietly After 3 Years Of Marriage

Hansika Motwani and her partner, businessman Sohael Khaturiya got married in Jaipur in December 2022. Since last year, reports of marital discord have surrounded them. However, both Hansika and Sohael remained tight-lipped on their personal matters. Now, as per fresh reports, they have been granted divorce by a Mumbai Court. The former couple has quietly separated after over three years of marriage.

The divorce has been granted since the ex-couple wanted to get separated by mutual consent. As a result, there is no alimony involved. After their marriage, the couple lived together only for a short period. They slowly realised that there were significant differences in their temperaments, opinions and lifestyles, which led to frequent disagreements. Post that, they started living separately. The advocate representing Hansika also said in court that the couple often argued over even minor issues, making it increasingly difficult for them to continue living together under the same roof.

Multiple efforts were made by their parents, friends and relatives, but Hansika and Sohael failed with their reconciliation efforts. Eventually, the petitioners mutually agreed to separate and end their marriage. The two have been living apart since July 2, 2024. Hansika even deleted her wedding pictures with Sohael last year, leading to widespread speculation around her married life.

Months after the wedding, they even launched a web series titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama on JioHotstar, giving fans a glimpse into everything that happened before, during and after their nuptials. Before Hansika, Sohael was married to Rinky Bajaj. It was reported that Rinky and Hansika were close friends. Hansika and Sohael clarified later that they had known each other for a very long time, as Sohael was her brother's friend.