Hanuman Ansh Director Vishal Chaturvedi, Actor Shobhinaw Satyaa Meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Photos

Amid high praises from the audience across the nation, the entire team of ‘Hanuman Ansh’, including director Vishal Chaturvedi and actor Shobhinaw Satyaa met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

In visuals from the meeting, the team could be seen interacting with the Uttar Pradesh CM, and expressing gratitude.



They also posed together for a picture.





The meeting comes at a time when ‘Hanuman Ansh’ has been enjoying widespread praise on the internet, from the audience and celebrities alike.

Earlier, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a special screening of the film and later described it as a must-watch spiritual movie for the cinemagoers.

While talking to the media after the screening, CM Dhami announced that the movie will be declared "tax-free" in the state, as the film is deeply connected to Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham.

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karori Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji. He is revered by devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings centred on love, devotion and service, as per the press release.

A journey of faith, humility and boundless love, 'Hanuman Ansh' is rooted in "Bharat's timeless Sant Parampara and brings to the big screen the story of a saint whose message continues to touch lives across generations: love all, serve all, feed all and remember Ram," as per the press release.

The film's synopsis positions "Baba as a saint who remains untouched by power, politics, ownership and praise, while his simple message becomes the spiritual centre of the story," it added.

Despite being a low-budget movie, the film has exceeded the expectations of the cinemagoers. by soaring high at the box office. Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has described the film as "the biggest success story of 2026".

‘Hanuman Ansh’ is scheduled to release internationally on September 11, 2026. (ANI)

